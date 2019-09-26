Weekend Events: Plenty of heat and humidity expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s almost the weekend which means it’s time for more great events in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Our SC Weekend team has highlighted a few great events but what about the forecast?
The heat and humidity does not look to be leaving our area anytime soon. That heat and humidity will be sticking around for events both inland and along the beaches.
Florence After Five is this Friday and it begins at 5:30 PM. Temperatures will still be warm and an isolated rain chance cannot be ruled out for the start of the event. The weather app would be perfect to have in handy for your Friday plans.
If you are looking for more events this weekend in the Pee Dee, you can visit Dargan Farms for the Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Darlington! The event is open on Saturdays from 10 AM-6 PM and on Sunday from 2 PM-7 PM. Note that the temperatures will remain warm for both Saturday and Sunday in the Pee Dee. Drink plenty of water.
There are some great events happening this weekend in Myrtle Beach as well! While it will still be warm, the weather will be nice for the Irish Italian International Festival in North Myrtle Beach. Look for live music, food, vendors and plenty of heat on Saturday for the event! The event begins at 10 AM and runs through 4 PM Saturday afternoon.
The Arts and Crafts Festival is happening as well this weekend at Huntington Beach State Park. This takes place Friday-Sunday and will feature plenty of heat and humidity, as expected.
For all the details and information, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com.
