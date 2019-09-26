Victim’s family testifies during sentencing phase in deadly CresCom bank robbery trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Jurors got a deeper look on Wednesday into the life of one of the women killed in the 2017 CresCom bank robbery.
They also watched surveillance videos of the two previous robberies that convicted murderer Brandon Council confessed to.
Council faces life in prison or death for the murders of Katie Skeen and Donna Major.
Prosecutors brought up Skeen’s husband, Tracy, her mother, Betty Davis, and friends of Skeen to the stand.
Her husband said she was full of life and a great mother to their two boys, Noah and River.
Skeen’s mother said she had a great relationship with her daughter, but that Skeen was a daddy’s girl more than anything else.
“His world came crashing down,” Davis told the jury about the day Skeen’s father, John, found out she was killed.
The jury also got a chance to see photos of Skeen on her wedding day, with her children and with her friends.
The other witnesses were employees of the Food Lion and BB&T bank that Council confessed to robbing in North Carolina before he robbed the CresCom bank.
Surveillance video from Aug. 8, 2017 at a Food Lion in Raleigh, N.C. showed Council walking up to a cashier and handing her a bag. The video showed Council reaching over the counter, grabbing the money and quickly walking out the store.
Documents showed $345.46 was taken from the register.
A few days later, on Aug. 11, 2017, surveillance video inside a BB&T bank in Wilson, N.C. showed Council walking up to a teller and handing her a bank robber’s note.
She gave him the money and he quickly walked out the door.
Prosecutors said $2,676 was missing from the drawer that day.
Testimony’s expected to continue Thursday morning.
