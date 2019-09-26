Two wanted following armed robbery at Robeson County convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for two suspects after a Robeson County convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Magnolia Sun-Do Kwik Shop, located at 11775 Highway 301 North, around 10:50 p.m. for an armed robbery call.
The clerk said two men dressed in all black and wearing masks entered the store with handguns. Deputies said the clerk was forced to open the register and money was taken. During the robbery, the suspects also reportedly stole money from two customers.
The suspects left the scene in a grey vehicle and traveled I-95 North towards St. Pauls. The vehicle is believed to be an older model Chevrolet Malibu, the release states.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.