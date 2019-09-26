Suspect Search: Cocaine, LSD. Two suspects, each are charged with failure to appear to answer drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are trying to find David Steven Owens.
Back in March, officers responded to 3 Bakers Chapel Road in Aynor for a domestic situation.
The victim said she and Owens got into an argument before he grabbed her by her throat and tried to choke her.
According to the victim, the argument started after Owens asked the victim about another man. She said when he began yelling at her she asked him to leave the home. The fighting continued until she grabbed her gun and pointed it at Owens and told him to leave again. This is when the victim’s son came into the room and confronted Owens. He then got into his vehicle and left.
Owens is charged with failure to appear for domestic violence charges and for possession of a controlled substance. He’s 43 years old and has a last known address along Highway 319 in Aynor.
Horry County police are also looking for Kershawna Mae Sammons, also known as Kiezshawna.
Last March authorities responded to the Family Dollar store at 4226 Socastee Blvd.
They pulled over a moped with no driver-side mirror. When police ran the moped’s license plate, it did not come back to the moped it was registered to. The VIN showed the moped was stolen from Myrtle Beach.
When police ran identification, they learned the passenger, Sammons, had an active warrant for shoplifting in Myrtle Beach. During a search, officers said they found a pill bottle with black tape around it in Sammons’ back pocket. Inside the pill bottle was a straw and a paper with a brown powdery substance which she said was heroin.
She’s charged with failure to appear for possession of narcotics - LSD and cocaine. She’s also charged with failure to appear for shoplifting.
Sammons is 30 years old with a last known address of Riverbend Road in Myrtle Beach.
