State settled lawsuit for almost $216K following inmate’s death at SC prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to documents from the South Carolina state insurance reserve fund, the family of an inmate who died at Lee Correctional in 2017 received nearly $216,000 in a lawsuit settlement following his death.
According to the county coroner, Herbert Causey bled to death from a stab wound, but the lawsuit reveals many additional details about his death.
The lawsuit states Causey had a large amount of meth in his system when he died, which he was able to obtain through an alleged smuggling conspiracy led by department of corrections employees.
It’s unclear whether the conspiracy is the same one uncovered by the South Carolina Attorney General’s office in 2018.
Causey took the meth and was slowly able to stab himself to death with a sharp object without any correctional employee supervision nearby, according to the lawsuit.
It also says his body was not found until “a significant period of time” later.
