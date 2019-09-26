‘She was everything to me’: Family of slain bank robbery victim gives emotional testimony

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Prosecutors ended their death penalty case against Brandon Council on Thursday with emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims
Council has been found guilty of murdering Katie Skeen and Donna Major while robbing the Conway CresCom bank in 2017.
Major’s three children, Heather, Doug and Katie, as well as her best friend took the stand Thursday.
Her children said their mother was a very caring person who loved to make quilts and travel.
“She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” her son told the jury.
Her twins Heather and Doug said the hardest part is their mother no longer being able to spend time with her grandchildren who she thought the world of.
As for Major’s youngest daughter Katie, she said she now struggles with extreme anxiety and depression.
“She was everything to me,” she told the jury. “I’m not the Katie that I used to be.”
Her children said Major’s husband, Dan, still has a hard time coping with the loss of his best friend.
“He lost his sunshine. He lost the light of his life,” Heather told jurors.
The jury also heard from people who met Council the day after the bank robbery.
Jalen Vines, who was 18 years old at the time, said he met Council the morning of Aug. 22, 2017, at a plasma center in Greenville, N.C.
He said Council offered him $100 to put a white Mercedes-Benz in his name.
During his testimony, Vines also revealed that he and Council went to a sporting goods store to buy ammunition for a .22-caliber rifle, as well as took Skeen’s car to a car wash to clean it that day.
Later on that night, Vines said he, his girlfriend at the time Ta’mya Brown, her friend Shamira Brown and his brother Brandon Black drank liquor and smoked marijuana with Council at the Economy Inn.
Vines said he didn’t know Council before meeting him on Aug. 22 or knew what Council did the entire time he was with him.
Council’s defense team is expected to begin their case Monday morning.
