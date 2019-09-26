Several hurt in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 747

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several people were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and HCFR responded around 7:32 p.m. Wednesday to Highway 747 and Highway 66.
HCFR said the crash involved a motorcycle and vehicle.
Crews said that six people were taken to the hospital with injuries, including one person who had to be flown to the hospital.
The highway patrol is reporting that one lane was blocked in the area while they investigated and clear the scene.
