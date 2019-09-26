SCHP: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Florence County, according to troopers.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said a 2004 Nissan Altima was driving on McIver Road, when the driver ran off the road, lost control, spun across the road and hit a 2013 Dodge minivan that was traveling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Nissan was killed in the wreck. Their identity has not been released at this time.
Collins said the driver of the minivan was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
