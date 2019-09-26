Report finds cell phone jamming technology works in prisons, SCDC seeks action from Congress

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a report Wednesday that shows cell-phone jamming technology can be successful inside prisons without interfering with cell phones on the outside.
Cell-phone jamming would block phones inside the prison from communicating with nearby cell phone towers, making them useless.
The technology was first tested in April at the Broad River Correctional in Columbia. It was the first time it had been tested at a state prison.
The report states the technology stopped cell phone signals inside an inmate housing dorm while allowing calls to be made one foot outside the unit.
However, it is currently against federal law to jam any kind of cell phone signal, per the FCC.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), cell phones are the most dangerous weapon in prisons today, posing a threat to other inmates, the public and corrections officers.
Officials point to Captain Robert Johnson, a former corrections officer at Lee Correctional, who was shot six times at his home in 2010 after an inmate used a cell phone to put a hit out on him.
Contraband cell phones were also used in a “sextortion” ring last year, in which inmates extorted money from U.S. service members after posing online as young girls. The scheme resulted in one Upstate service member dying by suicide.
SCDC Director Bryan Stirling is hopeful Congress will take up a hearing to discuss the Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act, legislation that was introduced in part by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) earlier this year.
“I have not talked to one person in South Carolina or around this country that says this makes any sense,” Stirling said. “It’s just unbelievable that state prisons cannot jam cell phone signals when we know the technology works.”
Since 2015, SCDC has confiscated more than 25,000 cell phones from inside the state’s prison system.
