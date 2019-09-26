Police make arrest in robbery, kidnapping inside Aynor area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man who they said is connected to a May 2018 armed robbery inside an Aynor home.
Mark Anthony Nelson, 23, faces several charges including two counts of armed robbery and kidnapping.
Officers are still searching for a second suspect involved in the case.
A police report said the victim was inside a home off Highway 319 in the Aynor area, and the two suspects were invited over because they needed to give the homeowner money for a haircut.
The victim told officers that one of the suspects walked up behind the victim and placed his arm around the victim’s neck, according to the police report. The document goes to say that the victim then reached up and pulled a necklace off the suspect’s neck.
“Suspect 2 pointed a handgun at Victim 1 and told him not to move or he would blow his head off,” the police report states.
At that time, suspect 1, who is identified as Nelson in the police report, also pointed a gun at the victim.
The victim told officers the suspect took his wallet, which contained $3,000, and the victim’s cellphone. At one point one of the suspect’s also stole a handgun that was inside the home, according to the police report.
Nelson and the second suspect left the scene in a white car.
Nelson was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
Anyone with information on the second suspect’s whereabouts should call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.
