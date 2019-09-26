Murrells Inlet man – a registered sex offender – arrested for possession of child porn, authorities say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet parolee and registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for alleged possession of child pornography, authorities say.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Lawrence Edward Tafoya was charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
On Sept. 19, GCSO investigators received a tip about a man who was possibly in possession of child pornography. Agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole, while performing a routine search of the parolee’s cell phone, saw what they believed to be child pornography, according to authorities.
The device was seized and transferred to the GCSO, where certified forensic examiner uncovered dozens of digital files depicting minor children in a state of sexually explicit nudity, the release stated.
