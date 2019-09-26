Mansfield-area high school football player lifts car off neighbor’s chest, saving his life

BELLVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school football player’s life-saving strength is being praised by the community.
Zac Clark, the offensive left guard for Clear Fork High School, jumped into action when a neighbor’s car fell off the jack and onto his chest on Sept. 22.
School officials said Clark was able to lift the car off of his neighbor’s chest.
The neighbor survived the incident. According to the neighbor’s doctor, Clark saved his life.
Clear Fork High School is approximately 12 miles south of Mansfield.
