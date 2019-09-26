Man charged in Myrtle Beach stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, police said.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to the 800 block of Nance Street and found the victim, 45, with a single stab wound near her shoulder that was bleeding.
Police asked the woman where the suspect was, but she began mumbling and officers had trouble understanding her, the report states.
According to police, a man matching the description of the suspect was found hiding in the bushes near the railroad tracks in the area of 8th Avenue North and Canal Street.
Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Andrew Richardson.
The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. Police said stiches were required to close her wound.
Richardson is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. According to the report, Richardson has previous convictions for domestic violence.
