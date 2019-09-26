Indictment: Conway soldier plotted to attack, set fire to home in Michigan

FORT RILEY, Kansas (WMBF) – A soldier from Conway who is accused of plotting to build a bomb and target a new network, was also planning to attack a home in Michigan, according to court documents.
A grand jury indicted Jarrett Smith, 24, on Wednesday with two counts of distributing explosives information and one count of threatening interstate communication.
The indictment states that Smith “knowingly and unlawfully distributed by any means information pertaining to, in whole and in part, the manufacture and use of an explosive, destructive device, and a weapon of mass destruction.”
According to the indictment, Smith is also accused of planning to attack a specific home in Michigan.
The court documents state that there was “communication describing a plan to attack a specific home and recommending a specific product or device to use in gaining entry to that home, and the communication contained a threat to injure D.H. (whose identity is known to the Grand Jury), specifically by threatening to set fire to the home belonging to D.H.”
Smith was based at Fort Riley in Kansas.
WMBF News’ sister station, KWCH, reached out to Fort Riley and learned that Smith and his family are from Conway. According to Horry County Schools, a former student named Jarrett Smith was a 2014 graduate of Carolina Forest High School.
Federal authorities arrested Smith on Saturday after they said he took part in a Facebook group chat where he gave out information on how to build a bomb and how to construct an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
They also said he spoke to a confidential source about plans to attack the United States and kill members of the far-left group, Antifa, as well as destroying nearby cell towers on local news stations. Smith is also accused of suggesting that a major news network could be a target for a vehicle bomb. The name of the news network was not revealed.
