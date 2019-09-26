Florence County school board member charged with embezzlement, misconduct

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence School District 1 school board member was arrested early Thursday morning on criminal charges, according to authorities.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said Edward James McIver was taken into custody at his home in Goose Creek around 7 a.m.
McGiver is charged with embezzlement and misconduct, according to Kirby.
“Sheriff Barnes and I have a zero tolerance for public corruption and the investigation is ongoing,” Kirby said.
FSD1 Superintendent Richard O’Malley released the following statement:
The district office was notified this morning of the arrest of Florence 1 Schools Board Member Rev. EJ McIver. At this time, we do not have any information regarding the nature of the arrest other than the statement released by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and will have no further comments.
