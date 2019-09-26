First Alert: Steamy weather continues to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The steamy forecast continues for the rest of the week as the heat and humidity will be at it’s highest over the next two days. As you are waking up, temperatures are warmer than this time 24 hours ago. The mugginess is in the air and the humidity will be felt even more by this afternoon.
Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand with the lower 90s expected for the Pee Dee. Heat index values this afternoon will climb into the upper 90s with a few spots having the chance to hit 100° both today and tomorrow. If you are looking for relief from the humidity, it’s going to be tough to find.
Friday’s forecast features more of the warm temperatures and humid conditions. A few pop up showers and storms will be possible by Friday afternoon at 20-30%. Most areas will stay dry but an isolated shower for any plans, like Florence After Five, cannot be ruled out.
The heat index will still be relevant by this weekend with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. If you have plans outside this weekend, just be sure to give yourself plenty of breaks. Unfortunately, there doesn’t look to be many signs of fall in the next seven days. Just steamy summer.
