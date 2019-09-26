FIRST ALERT: Lorenzo remains a Category 4, Karen to dissipate this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical storm Karen will make a loop in it’s forecast track and then dissipate, while Lorenzo is now a major hurricane in the Atlantic.
TROPICAL STORM KAREN
Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 27.2 North, longitude 62.9 West. Karen is moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph.
The storm is expected to turn eastward and become nearly stationary by Friday night, and then begin moving westward over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next few days, and Karen is expected to dissipate by Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
HURRICANE LORENZO
Hurricane Lorenzo was located near latitude 16.5 North, longitude 40.8 West. Lorenzo is moving toward the northwest near 12 mphand this motion is expected to continue through tonight.
A turn toward the north-northwest is expected on Friday, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mphwith higher gusts. Lorenzo is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is possible tonight, and fluctuations in intensity are expected Friday and Saturday.
Lorenzo is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 255 miles.
