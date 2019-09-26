Fentanyl-laced pills seized during stolen car recovery was enough to kill over 168,000 people, Ohio police say

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in northern Ohio estimate that the amount of fentanyl in found in pills disguised as oxycodone was enough to kill more than 168,500 people.
Police confiscated more than 1,500 fentanyl-laced pills while recovering a stolen vehicle from Ontario in Richland County.
The pills were tested and it was discovered that they were disguised to look like oxycodone tablets, but actually contained a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl.
A 35-year-old Kentucky man was arrested in connection to the confiscation.
In addition to the stolen vehicle and pills, which are estimated to value approximately $22,590, police also seized an unspecified amount of meth.
