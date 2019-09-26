Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.
Coroner Todd Hardee said 64-year-old Daryl Strickland of Hartsville was killed near Golf Course and New Market roads. Hardee said an autopsy on Strickland is being performed on Thursday.
Hardee said deputies were called to the area for some kind of disturbance, but authorities have not given details on it.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
The State Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
SLED said that interviews are being conducted with responding officers and there is dash camera video of the incident.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the deputy involved in the shooting. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave. During that time, the sheriff has ensured that the deputy will meet with counselors and other professionals who assist law enforcement agencies during these incidents.
The incident was the 34th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the second this year involving the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Back in June, investigators said deputies fired shots while responding to an alarm call at the Dodge dealership on East Bobo Newsom Highway in Hartsville. They said deputies and police officers came across several people who fired at them.
