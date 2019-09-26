Conway pharmacy fined for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway pharmacy has agreed to a $185,000 fine to resolve alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act, a press release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon states.
Nye’s Pharmacy reportedly failed to abide by record-keeping requirements and filled prescriptions without confirming they served a legitimate medical purpose, according to the release.
The settlement also requires Nye’s Pharmacy to comply with heightened reporting requirements for a two-year period, the release states.
