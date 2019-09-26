Conway pharmacy fined for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act

Conway pharmacy fined for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act
A Conway pharmacy has agreed to a $185,000 fine to resolve alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act. (Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff | September 26, 2019 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated September 26 at 11:18 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway pharmacy has agreed to a $185,000 fine to resolve alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act, a press release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon states.

Nye’s Pharmacy reportedly failed to abide by record-keeping requirements and filled prescriptions without confirming they served a legitimate medical purpose, according to the release.

The settlement also requires Nye’s Pharmacy to comply with heightened reporting requirements for a two-year period, the release states.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.