Conway crews working to repair water main leak in downtown area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway’s public utilities department is working to repair a water main leak that started Thursday afternoon.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the water main feeds water to Elm Street and Laurel Street in the downtown area.
City officials say the immediate downtown area of Peanut Warehouse, Cypress Inn, Conway Marina and some businesses may experience low water pressure to no water.
The leak will be repaired from 11 p.m. Thursday night through 3 a.m. Friday, according to the post.
“We are asking business owners and homeowners in that area to please be patient as crews work quickly to repair the line,” city officials stated.
