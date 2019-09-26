Chants confident ahead of conference opener against Sun Belt’s best App State

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University enters Saturday’s Sun Belt opener against the Appalachian State Mountaineers as a 3-1 team.
The wins include a 34-point beatdown of the UMASS Minutemen and the program’s first Power 5 victory, a win over the Kansas Jayhawks.
“Defensively and offensively they’re the most talented team we’ve played this year and that includes Kansas,” CCU Football Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday. “They are the standard and it will be a good measuring stick to see just how far we have to go."
The Mountaineers are on a nine-game winning streak of their own and have been the benchmark program for success in conference play. App State with a 34-6 record inside the Sun Belt since joining the conference.
“Our coaches threw a lot of adversity at us during the offseason," said sophomore quarterback Fred Payton. "So to see how we’re going to do with our backs against the wall with the atmosphere there. Really excited and confident going into it.”
CCU enters Saturday on a three-game winning streak thanks in part to strong offensive play. Running back CJ Marable has 100-yard rushing performances in each of the three wins.
“Everyone knows they’re a great team," began junior linebacker Teddy Gallagher. "I think our mindset going into the game is we just have to be ourselves and focus on us, not our opponent and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
Chants take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
