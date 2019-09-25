Suspect in Facebook Live shooting on Ocean Blvd. killed in N.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the men connected to a 2017 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that was captured on Facebook Live was killed in North Carolina Monday night, according to his attorney.
Darren Haley, an attorney based out of Greenville, said Keshawn Steele was involved in a fight and died after suffering multiple stab wounds in Montgomery County, N.C. He added that two people were arrested in the case, but didn’t have their specific names or charges.
“It’s just an unfortunate circumstance,” said Haley, who noted he began representing Steele this past spring.
Back in July, Steele turned down a plea agreement that would have seen him serve three years in jail and three years’ probation. He was charged with six counts of attempted murder in connection with the 2017 Ocean Boulevard shooting over Father’s Day weekend.
The shooting, which was broadcast on Facebook Live by a man named Bubba Hinson, brought national attention to Myrtle Beach after a violent Father’s Day weekend that included several other shootings in the area.
