Study: North Myrtle Beach has some of SC’s best drivers, Lowcountry has some of the worst

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A recent study states South Carolina is one of the country’s worst when it comes drivers.
QuoteWizard by Lending Tree evaluated driver quality from the 50 largest cities in S.C. by population and analyzed 2018 data from over 50,000 insurance quotes from Palmetto State drivers to find the rate of overall incidents in each city, such as accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and moving citations.
The top five cities in the state for the worst drivers are Simpsonsville, James Island, Goose Creek, Five Forks, and Mauldin, according to the study.
QuoteWizard found the top five cities with the best drivers were Clemson, Port Royal, North Myrtle Beach, Sumter and Florence.
Myrtle Beach and Conway cracked the top 10 for cities with the best drivers, coming in at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.
In 2018, S.C. was ranked No. 2 in the country for worst drivers in QuoteWizard’s study.
