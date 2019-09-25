Police: Woman shot during attempted robbery in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning in Lumberton, police said.
According to a news release from Lumberton police, officers responded to Betty Carroll’s Diner on East 2nd Street at around 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot behind the restaurant.
The victims said two men and a woman pulled a gun and attempted to rob them.
According to police, the male victim, 54, was hit in the face while he and the female victim, 43, attempted to fight the suspects. The suspects then fired two shots while the victims were running away, striking the woman in the leg, the release states.
Police said the woman was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
The suspects were last seen running to a white in color passenger vehicle parked nearby, the release states.
Anyone with information on the case should call Det. Yvette Pitts with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
