Mobile home hits Highway 501 overpass in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One driver at a “whoops” moment Tuesday afternoon in Conway.
Conway police said a tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home was driving on Highway 701 South when it hit the Highway 501 overpass.
The overpass is cleared for anything less than 14 feet 9 inches, but a picture taken by the police department shows the mobile home was higher than that.
The accident forced police and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to close one lane while they cleared the scene.
All lanes are now open.
