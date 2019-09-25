Man at center of fugitive search near S.C. 707 identified

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified the man at the center of a fugitive search near S.C. 707 on Tuesday.
According to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov, the suspect has been identified as 63-year-old Roland Boucher.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Boucher is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
The search led to an increase of Horry County police and special operations team members in the south precinct Tuesday morning.
Moskov said officers began looking for the fugitive around 11 a.m. The search continued for almost two hours, ending at 12:50 p.m, she added.
More than 10 HCPD vehicles were involved.
The suspect was later arrested in the area of 38th Avenue North and the U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.
Boucher is due in court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.