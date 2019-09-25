Horry County Schools release high school photo of soldier accused of plotting to bomb major news network

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools have released a high school photo of Jarrett Smith, the man accused of plotting to bomb a major news network.
According to district officials, Smith attended Socastee High School in 2010 as a freshman before transferring to Carolina Forest High School for the remaining three years of high school. He graduated in 2014.
Smith, 24, was in federal court Monday morning, where he was charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.
He was a soldier based at Fort Riley in Kansas.
On August 19, Smith spoke with a confidential source and discussed a plan to attack the United States and “that he was looking for more ‘radicals’ like himself, court documents state.
The documents go on to say that Smith talked about killing members of the far-left group, Antifa, as well as destroying nearby cell towers on local news stations.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.