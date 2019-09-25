Horry County Fire Rescue crew goes extra mile to help patient in need

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County firefighters/EMTs went above and beyond to make sure a patient had proper clothes to wear.
Michael Rahill and Tyler Rissell from Station 7 came across a patient last week who didn’t have sufficient warm clothing on a cool night.
The two took him to the hospital, and when they cleared the emergency room, they went directly to the store and bought the patient new shoes, khaki pants, belt and a sweater with their own money.
Rahill and Rissell delivered the clothing to the patient’s nurse so the patient would have proper clothes for when cooler weather arrives.
“When they returned to their station, they didn’t tell anyone what they did. They simply returned to running calls,” Horry County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. “These are two people of many within our organization, always looking to do the right thing, not with the goal of getting praise or competition.”
