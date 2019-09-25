Horry County could help promote Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Administration Committee took one step closer on Tuesday to help pay for promotion of the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be South Carolina’s only college football game in December 2020. It will be held at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
No official date is set yet, but it will probably be some time between Dec. 16, 2020 and Dec. 24, 2020.
The Administration Committee approved to send the proposal forward to Horry County Council.
The decision memorandum says if approved by Horry County Council, the county will pay $40,000 every year for six years to help promote the game.
The bowl game will feature teams from either Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference or the Sun Belt Conference.
The fact that those conferences will be involved is good news for Jimmy Gray with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
“If you look at where the schools are in these conferences, these are where we have a lot of direct flights to and from these markets right to MYR, Myrtle Beach International Airport,” Gray said.
Jonathan Paris with the sports division of the chamber said their relationship with ESPN started in 2017 when CCU had to host the Puerto Rico Invitational, a college basketball tournament, at the last minute due to Hurricane Maria devastating Puerto Rico.
After that, Paris said the relationship grew to where CCU started hosting their own basketball tournament, the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
“From there kind of came the discussion of ‘Hey, would you guys potentially be interested in a bowl game down the road?’” Paris said.
The members of the Administration Committee quickly approved the request.
“I think it will really enhance business over there, and I think it’ll really give Horry County and the Grand Strand area a big shot in the arm,” Horry County council member Johnny Vaught said. “Because this will be nationally televised on ESPN. It’s a six-year agreement. We’ve got a nice new stadium out there that’s got lots more room in it. I think it’s a win-win situation all the way around.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.