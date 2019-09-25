Flames leave Horry County mobile home heavily damaged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that left a mobile home heavily damaged Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called just after noon to Shoebuckle Road for a structure fire.
A picture from Horry County Fire Rescue shows the mobile home charred from the fire and half of it destroyed. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.
It’s not clear what started the fire at this time.
No one was injured in the fire.
