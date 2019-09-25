FIRST ALERT: Unseasonable heat just keeps going

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonable warmth and humidity will continue through the weekend.
Tonight will see another round of clear skies and very mild temperatures with morning readings in the mid 70s at the beaches and lower 70s inland.
Thursday will see temperatures once again climbing into the upper 80s at the beach and to 90 across the Pee Dee. With high humidity in place, the heat index will reach as high as 95 to 99 through the afternoon and early evening.
Friday will also see temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s with high humidity. A few pop up showers and storms will develop through the late afternoon and evening hours but most areas will stay dry with rain chances at 20 to 30%.
The weekend will see the heat and humidity continuing with day time temperatures in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. Humidity will remain high and will help to push the heat index well into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, no significant cool downs are expected for most of the week with just a slim chance of slightly cooler temperatures arriving by the first weekend of October.
