First Alert: Stretch of summer heat continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another warm start as you are headed out the door this morning. Look for those temperatures to climb once again today but remain slightly cooler due to a little bit more cloud cover and a weak cold front. That cold front is so weak that our temperatures will only drop to the mid 80s today on the beaches and the lower 90s for the Pee Dee. While a stray shower is possible, most locations will remain dry for today. This weak front will bring no relief to our humidity, especially toward the end of the week.
Any signs of fall-like weather are not in the next seven days. Highs will continue to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s by the end of the work week and into the weekend. The increasing humidity will add for a scattered shower chance on Friday, thanks to another weak front that wants to try to slide through the area. Once again, there are no major changes behind this front for our temperatures.
Outside of the scattered shower chance on Friday, the weekend looks to be rain-free with highs still in the mid 80s to lower 90s. If you have plans this weekend, just be prepared to face the heat. We will keep our eyes out on any cooler patterns. For now, it’s looking warm.
