First Alert: Stretch of summer heat continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another warm start as you are headed out the door this morning. Look for those temperatures to climb once again today but remain slightly cooler due to a little bit more cloud cover and a weak cold front. That cold front is so weak that our temperatures will only drop to the mid 80s today on the beaches and the lower 90s for the Pee Dee. While a stray shower is possible, most locations will remain dry for today. This weak front will bring no relief to our humidity, especially toward the end of the week.