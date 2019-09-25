FIRST ALERT: More humidity plus a few storms on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonable warmth and humidity will continue through the weekend with a few showers and storms on Friday afternoon.
Tonight will see another round of clear skies and very mild temperatures with morning readings in the mid 70s at the beaches and lower 70s inland.
Friday will see temperatures once again climbing into the middle and upper 80s at the beach and into the lower 90s across the Pee Dee. With high humidity in place, the heat index will reach as high as 95 to 99 through the afternoon and early evening.
The humidity will lead to pop up showers and storms in a few spots from the mid afternoon through the early evening. Rain chances are only 20 to 30% and no widespread thunderstorms are expected.
The weekend will see the heat and humidity continuing with day time temperatures in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. Humidity will remain high and will help to push the heat index well into the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, no significant cool downs are expected for most of the week with just a slim chance of slightly cooler temperatures arriving by the first weekend of October.
