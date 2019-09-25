FIRST ALERT: Karen gets loopy, Lorenzo forecast to become major hurricane

Hurricane Lorenzo was located near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 36.9 West. Lorenzo is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Thursday. A turn toward the northwest is expected by Thursday night and Lorenzo is forecast to remain in the middle of the Atlantic with no impacts to land. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane on Thursday. Lorenzo is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.