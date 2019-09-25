FIRST ALERT: Karen gets loopy, Lorenzo forecast to become major hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical storm Karen will make a loop in it’s forecast track and may dissipate, while Lorenzo will become a large, powerful hurricane in the central Atlantic.
TROPICAL STORM KAREN
Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 64.3 West. Karen is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph. A north-northeastward to northeastward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday. Karen is then expected to slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible during the next few days before conditions become unfavorable for intensification. It’s possible that Karen could completely dissipate.
HURRICANE LORENZO
Hurricane Lorenzo was located near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 36.9 West. Lorenzo is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Thursday. A turn toward the northwest is expected by Thursday night and Lorenzo is forecast to remain in the middle of the Atlantic with no impacts to land. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane on Thursday. Lorenzo is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.
