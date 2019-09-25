Dillon man killed in Korean War identified almost 70 years after his death

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man killed during the Korean War has been returned home for burial almost 70 years after his death.
According to a press release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Army Cpl. Harold Pearce, 25, of Dillon, was accounted for on July 20.
In July of 1950, Pearce was a member of the 1st Platoon, 24th Military Police Company, 24th Infantry Division. He was killed July 10, 1950 when his unit was withdrawing from the city of Taejon, South Korea, the release stated.
Because of the quick withdrawal of the unit, Pearce’s remains were not recovered.
In October 1950, three sets of unidentified remains from the vicinity where Pearce was killed were turned over to the U.S. Military Cemetery in Taejon for burial. Two were identified, while the third was not, according to the DPAA.
Those remains were subsequently transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu and buried as a Korean Unknown.
In August 2018, the remains were disinterred and sent to a laboratory for identification. Scientists were eventually able to determine that it was Pearce.
Pearce is set for burial in Latta on Thursday, Sept. 26, the release stated.
