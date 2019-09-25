Deputies arrest trio in connection to Georgetown County ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies worked with officers in neighboring counties to track down suspects wanted in a series of “smash-and-grab” burglaries.
Deputies responded to three burglaries early Monday morning that they said happened within minutes of each other at Winyah One Stop, Gene’s Country Store and Beverage Depot.
The suspects were caught on video using what appeared to be a crowbar to force their way into the businesses.
Deputies said the three people would then break into the cash registers and would also take cigarettes and other items. The suspects were seen leaving in a small gray vehicle.
Law enforcement officers in neighboring counties were also investigating similar burglary sprees.
The suspect vehicle was spotted in a nearby county and there was a chase.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was able to take Ralph Frasier, 26, Krystal Cockerham, 18, and Donovan Reed, 27, into custody.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has secured 36 arrest warrants on all three for multiple counts of burglary, safecracking, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.
The three suspects are being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center and awaiting to be brought back to Georgetown County.
