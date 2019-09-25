Deputies arrest man connected to theft of $300K worth of precious metal

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a Georgetown man who they said stole $300,000 worth of metal from a chemical facility.
Robert Britt, 39, is charged with one count of grand larceny.
Deputies said in July, thieves broke into the 3V Sigma USA chemical facility near the Sampit River. Authorities said the thieves stole $300,000 worth of palladium, a rare-earth precious metal.
After a 10-week investigation, deputies said they were able to track down Britt. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and is currently in the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Authorities said they were able to recover all the stolen palladium and return it to 3V Sigma USA.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.
