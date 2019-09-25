Coroner called to officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are responding to an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities said the incident happened near the intersection of Golf Course and New Market roads. The sheriff’s office has not said what led up to the officer-involved shooting.
Lt. Robby Kilgo said that no deputies have been injured.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said he has been called to the scene, but didn’t have any further details to give.
Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation into the incident.
