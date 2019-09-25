Crews battle house fire early Wednesday morning in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence firefighters were busy battling a structure fire early Wednesday morning on Howard Street, according to officials.
A press release from the Florence Fire Department states crews were called to the 400 block of Howard Street shortly before 5 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming from the structure.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the unoccupied home. They remained on scene for another two hours to extinguish hot spots and do salvage and overhaul, the release stated.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, officials said.
