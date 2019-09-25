Coroner’s office: Inmate wrapped seat belt around neck in HCSO transport van

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in the back of a transport van.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Abed Naqshabandi was being transferred back on Saturday to J. Reuben Long Detention Center from the hospital after he was treated for a heel injury.
Willard said during the transport, which took about 25 minutes, Naqshabandi wrapped a seatbelt around his neck and was found unresponsive when they arrived at the jail.
EMS was called and he was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Willard said Naqshabandi died on Monday due to self-inflicted asphyxiation due to ligature compression.
The coroner’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.
Naqshabandi had been booked into the detention center on August 28 on two charges.
