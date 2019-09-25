Clock ticking for Tammy Moorer to provide information into Heather Elvis’ disappearance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Time is running out for Tammy Moorer to provide information into the whereabouts of Heather Elvis and possibly have time reduced off her sentence.
In October 2018, Moorer was convicted of kidnapping Elvis in 2013. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
According to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, a statute was passed within the last few years that states if an inmate helps in an investigation within the first year of being incarcerated, they can apply for a “downward departure” to try and have time shaved off their sentence.
“Tammy has about two weeks before her time runs out,” Richardson said shortly after Moorer’s husband, Sidney Moorer, was also found guilty of kidnapping Elvis. “So, we’ll see if she says anything.”
Like his wife, Sidney Moorer was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him on Sept. 18. He has a year from that date to "provide substantial help on where the body is,” Richardson said.
“It’ll be up to a judge to what he reduces it to,” the solicitor said about a possible sentence reduction.
Despite the guilty verdicts, both Sidney and Tammy Moorer have denied any involvement in Elvis’ disappearance.
"I am Heather’s No. 1 advocate. I want to know what happened to Heather probably just as much as her parents do. I want to know what happened to her. I have nothing to do with her disappearance. I’ve never met her. I’ve never seen her,” Tammy Moorer said shortly after her conviction.
“I know, I know they suffer. There’s nothing I can give them; I’m sorry but I can’t,” Sidney Moorer said last week after he was found guilty.
