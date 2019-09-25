Bond set for man arrested in fugitive search in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man at the center of a fugitive search in Horry County went before a judge Wednesday afternoon.
Roland Boucher, 63, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
According to a police report, officers responded to a call for domestic violence at around 4:30 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, the victim was found with a blood-soaked shirt complaining of a possible broken rib. The report shows an argument escalated to a physical altercation. At one point, the report says Boucher allegedly threatened to kill the victim while pointing a gun at her.
A judge set bond at $2,500 after Boucher’s attorney claimed he wasn’t running from police, rather the two were trying to contact the detective in the case.
“He spent Monday night in his home, the home where the alleged incident occurred, and then he was in our office Tuesday morning, or Tuesday early afternoon, meeting with us to figure out the plan for the case," said Laura Hiller, attorney for Boucher.
But while Hiller said Boucher was in her office, authorities launched an extensive search to find what police called a wanted fugitive. Boucher was at the center of that search involving more than 10 Horry County police patrol cars and a Special Operations Team.
“He came to meet with us. He knew that there was an incident that may lead to his arrest. We immediately reached out to the detectives that we believed to be handling the case. They did not respond to our phone call, and he was detained shortly after leaving our office Tuesday afternoon,” said Hiller.
After a nearly two-hour-long search, Boucher was arrested in the area of 38th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.
He appeared before a judge Wednesday, emotional, as his attorney explained he had never been arrested before and spent 25 years as a Department of Corrections officer. Hiller claimed substance abuse was a factor in the alleged incident.
“He truly wants to get help, he knows his family wants him to get help, his daughter is in the lobby with her husband, they both support him,” said Hiller.
The judge also ordered Boucher have no contact with the victim in this case.
