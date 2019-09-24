Two charged with robbing Pee Dee Cookout at gunpoint

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery at a Cookout in Hartsville.
Tyshaun Freeman, 19, is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, petit larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon and three counts of failure to appear.
Sha’keem Peterson, 18, is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony.
Officers responded to an armed robbery call at the restaurant, located at 626 S. Fifth Street, at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 9, according to a Hartsville police report.
An employee said she was closing for the night when she noticed the door to the kitchen opening. According to police, the employee then saw a man walk through the door with a gun in his hand and began demanding money.
The employee, who police said was distraught and crying when they arrived on scene, pointed to the money. The man then grabbed the cash and ran out into the lobby, the report states.
After the man left, the employee ran to the bathroom, locked the door and contacted authorities, according to police.
Freeman and Peterson, who were both booked in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Monday, remain behind bars as of noon Tuesday.
