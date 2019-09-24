Sheriff: Tip from concerned neighbor led to meth arrest in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tip from a concerned neighbor opened up a drug investigation in Darlington County, according to the sheriff.
Darlington County sheriff’s investigators arrested 21-year-old McKenzie Stevens on Monday.
Investigators said they found Stevens in possession of 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 grams of marijuana.
“Investigators took a tip from a concerned citizen and immediately opened an investigation,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said. “That investigation resulted in the arrest of Stevens.”
Stevens is charged with trafficking meth. He is in custody at the W. Glenn Detention Center.
