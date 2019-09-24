SCDC: Sidney Moorer’s projected release date is January 2046

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Sidney Moorer, who was found guilty last week of kidnapping Heather Elvis in 2013 and sentenced to 30 years in prison, is projected to be released from jail on Jan. 22, 2046, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Moorer, 43, would be 70 years old at the time of his release. SCDC records state he is currently not eligible for parole or supervised furlough. It was not immediately known if he would receive credit for time served on a 10-year sentence for obstruction of justice.
The defendant was convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with Elvis’ disappearance.
Before being sentenced, Moorer address the court and maintained his innocence. He said there is nothing that he can give to the Elvis family.
“I know, I know they suffer. There’s nothing I can give them; I’m sorry but I can’t,” he said.
Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, was convicted of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018. She was also sentenced to 30 years.
