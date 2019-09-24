Proposal to reduce single-use plastic bags in Horry County struggles to gain support

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An effort to reduce single-use plastic bags in Horry County is facing obstacles.
The Keep Horry Beautiful Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, where leaders gave an update on the proposal.
They said the proposed ban on single-use plastic bags in Horry County has gone through several committees and they don’t believe it will even reach the county council.
The legal team has not received positive responses from all cities, such as Aynor and Loris.
Keep Horry Beautiful Chairman Bo Ives said part of the problem is our culture of being convenient and not throwing bags away properly.
“The importance is because we’re so close to the shore. And if we don’t pick it up, it’s headed out the sea. It will get into streams, riverbeds and the next thing you know, it’s out in the ocean,” Ives said.
The Keep Horry Beautiful Committee said it wants to partner with Surf Rider Foundation to conduct a public opinion survey on how to reduce plastic bag use before they move forward.
This comes after North Myrtle Beach city leaders voted to ban single-use plastic bags. Businesses in the city have until 2021 to switch over to an alternative bag option.
