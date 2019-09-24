Myrtle Beach looking to make community more livable through biking, walking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina is ranked sixth for highest pedestrian fatalities last year, according to a recent study by the Governors Highway Safety Association.
Now, Myrtle Beach leaders have partnered with the South Carolina Livable Communities Alliance in an effort to keep residents and visitors safe.
City manager John Pedersen said the goal is to make the community more livable through biking and walking.
One of the goals is to integrate state roads with local streets, and ensure each mode of transportation is as safe as others.
“What they encourage are the inclusion of bike lanes when streets are redesigned so that there’s a safe place on the street for a bike to be, as opposed to being mixed in with traffic," Pedersen said. "And pedestrian crossings that really stand out a lot more than what we’ve typically used in the past.”
Pedersen said the next step is to develop an action plan.
