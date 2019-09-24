Myrtle Beach City Council will take over responsibilities for downtown redevelopment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council determined Tuesday they will take responsibility for the downtown redevelopment.
This comes after the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation decided to disband.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday, leaders determined council will take responsibilities for the bigger picture items like funding but still want to create a group from the businesses in the area to make decisions surrounding things like aesthetics.
Lauren Clever with the DRC said her inspiration for the downtown master plan has come from other cities in the Palmetto State.
“Main street district in Columbia is a pure example of that, you saw the picture, there was nothing going on down there," Clever said. "The buildings were so-so and there were no cars and then years later it’s revitalized because of some of the things that business owners wanted to do and accomplish.”
The city also passed a rezoning ordinance to make the entire area consist of one zone: the arts and innovation zone.
But WMBF News also heard from some who are celebrating 100 years in downtown Myrtle Beach and said they’re excited to grow as the city grows.
“We’re looking forward to the future in Myrtle Beach, in downtown location, working with the city and doing everything we can to revitalize and to continue everything that the town and city of Myrtle stands for,” Senior Minister of First United Methodist Church George Howle said.
The city will continue to plan for the future of downtown Myrtle Beach.
