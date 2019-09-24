More states, including SC, working to require mental health education in the classroom

When it comes to mental health, Horry County Schools says it takes the topic seriously. This year, the district brought on three more Rehabilitative Behavioral Health Services counselors this year. Now, with the help of the Waccamaw Center for Health Services, every school in the district has at least one counselor on hand at all times for each of its 56 schools. Each counselor is available five days a week during school hours and beyond if needed, meaning they can provide home-based services to students if needed. Each school also has a bullying prevention and intervention team, as well as a plan in place to deter bullying.